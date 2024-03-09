Opp protests oath taking of MNAs on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD - The opposition lawmakers in Friday’s National Assembly sitting staged protest over the oath taking of newly elected MNAs considering it a violation of the court order regarding reserved seats. The chair, with the onset of the proceedings, asked the newly-elected members for oath-taking but the MNAs from Sunni Ittehad Council interrupted on it. “On behalf of all the opposition members, I demand that the oath should be declared null and void,” said nominated opposition leader by SIC Omar Ayub, mentioning that this oath taking is undoubtedly “contempt of court”. He considered it illegal with no justification as the court order has been issued on it. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said that the PHC had issued a stay order on oath-taking. “MNAs on reserved seats cannot be sworn in until a final decision was taken in the case,” he said mentioning that the administering oath at this stage is the violation of the oath itself and the Constitution. In response to the opposition members, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that the National Assembly Secretariat had not received any order or notice from the ECP or the PHC regarding the oath-taking.