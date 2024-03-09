Saturday, March 09, 2024
Opp protests oath taking of MNAs on reserved seats

Speaker says NA hasn’t received any order from PHC on the issue

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
March 09, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  The opposition law­makers in Friday’s Na­tional Assembly sitting staged protest over the oath taking of newly elected MNAs consid­ering it a violation of the court order regard­ing reserved seats. The chair, with the onset of the proceedings, asked the newly-elected mem­bers for oath-taking but the MNAs from Sunni It­tehad Council interrupted on it. “On behalf of all the opposition members, I de­mand that the oath should be declared null and void,” said nominated opposi­tion leader by SIC Omar Ayub, mentioning that this oath taking is undoubted­ly “contempt of court”. He considered it illegal with no justification as the court order has been issued on it. PTI Chairman Barris­ter Gohar Ali Khan said that the PHC had issued a stay order on oath-taking. “MNAs on reserved seats cannot be sworn in until a final decision was taken in the case,” he said men­tioning that the adminis­tering oath at this stage is the violation of the oath it­self and the Constitution. In response to the oppo­sition members, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that the Na­tional Assembly Secretari­at had not received any or­der or notice from the ECP or the PHC regarding the oath-taking.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

