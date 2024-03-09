Opp protests oath taking of MNAs on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD - The opposition law­makers in Friday’s Na­tional Assembly sitting staged protest over the oath taking of newly elected MNAs consid­ering it a violation of the court order regard­ing reserved seats. The chair, with the onset of the proceedings, asked the newly-elected mem­bers for oath-taking but the MNAs from Sunni It­tehad Council interrupted on it. “On behalf of all the opposition members, I de­mand that the oath should be declared null and void,” said nominated opposi­tion leader by SIC Omar Ayub, mentioning that this oath taking is undoubted­ly “contempt of court”. He considered it illegal with no justification as the court order has been issued on it. PTI Chairman Barris­ter Gohar Ali Khan said that the PHC had issued a stay order on oath-taking. “MNAs on reserved seats cannot be sworn in until a final decision was taken in the case,” he said men­tioning that the adminis­tering oath at this stage is the violation of the oath it­self and the Constitution. In response to the oppo­sition members, Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq said that the Na­tional Assembly Secretari­at had not received any or­der or notice from the ECP or the PHC regarding the oath-taking.