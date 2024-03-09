Pakistan calls for non-discriminatory implementation of Chemical Weapons Convention

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stan Friday called for the full, ef­fective and non-discriminatory implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Ambassador Suljuk Mustan­sar Tarar, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to OPCW de­livered the national statement. He made the statement during the 105th session of the Execu­tive Council of Organization for Prohibition of Chemical Weap­ons (OPCW) concluded in The Hague. It was held from March 5 to March 8, 2024. In the state­ment, ambassador Suljuk Mus­tansar Tarar mentioned the con­tinuing tragic situation in Gaza and reiterated Pakistan’s call for an immediate and uncondition­al ceasefire. Ambassador Tarar said that Pakistan had a robust national implementation mech­anism for CWC and a sub-re­gional Assistance and Protec­tion Centre served as a centre of excellence in the region. In addition, Pakistan also has an OPCW designated laboratory. He said Pakistan actively sup­ported implementation of ca­pacity building activities under CWC. Ambassador Tarar noted the Artificial Intelligence could lead to threat of chemical weap­ons across the world and said that Pakistan looked forward to contributing to Director General of OPCW Ambassador Fernando Arias’ initiative in this regard. He underscored the impor­tance of consensus-based deci­sion making and said while re­maining committed to the CWC it was Pakistan’s earnest hope that “we revert to consensus in all our decision making”.