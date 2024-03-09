PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, in a significant collabora­tion with UNFPA, jointly commem­orated International Women’s Day and inaugurated the Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework.

Held on Friday, the event marked a substantial step towards address­ing gender disparities and promot­ing women’s empowerment in dis­aster response and recovery efforts. International Women’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role women play in shaping societies worldwide. This year, PDMA Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and UNFPA chose to celebrate this occasion by shin­ing a spotlight on the issue of gen­der-based violence during emergen­cies, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of disaster management.

Director General PDMA Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa, Qaisar Khan, expressed appreciation for the collaboration with UNFPA and emphasized the importance of prioritizing gender equality in disaster response ef­forts. He stated, “As we commemo­rate International Women’s Day, we also recognize the urgent need to address the critical issues of gen­der-based violence, particularly in emergency situations.”

“The GBViE framework we are launching today with the support of UNFPA represents a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of all individuals, especially women and girls, in emergency settings. By integrating gender considerations into our disaster preparedness, re­sponse, and recovery efforts, we can better protect and support the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

“I extend my deepest gratitude to UNFPA, Dr. Hussain Ali (consultant), and those who made this possible by their continuous support and contri­bution to the development of the GB­ViE Framework. I also extend grati­tude to everyone gathered here from Academia, UN, Civil society, and stu­dents today for their unwavering dedication to gender equality and humanitarian action.”

Secretary Relief, InayatUllah Wasim, said on the occasion, “As we gather today to commemorate World Women’s Day and mark a significant milestone with the launch of GBV­iE (GBV in emergencies) framework of PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. In­ternational Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contri­butions women make to our society and the ongoing struggle for gender parity and women’s empowerment.”

“Furthermore, the launch of GBViE framework underscores our dedica­tion to addressing the critical issues of gender-based violence, particular­ly, in emergency situations. By inte­grating gender considerations into disaster management strategies, we aim to create safer and more inclu­sive responses for all individuals, especially women and girls during emergencies.”

He appreciated DG PDMA and his team of the Gender and Child Cell who made it possible to formulate the first-ever GBViE framework of the region. “I hope PDMA and all line departments, including Hu­manitarian partners present here and working in the province, will take advantage of this by integrat­ing this into their policies and hu­manitarian responses.”

The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to prior­itize gender equality in their disas­ter preparedness and response ac­tivities. By working together, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNFPA reaffirmed their commitment to ad­vancing the rights and well-being of women and girls, not just on Inter­national Women’s Day but every day.