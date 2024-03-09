PDMA, UNFPA launch GBViE framework to curb gender violence

PESHAWAR - The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in a significant collaboration with UNFPA, jointly commemorated International Women’s Day and inaugurated the Gender-Based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) framework.
Held on Friday, the event marked a substantial step towards addressing gender disparities and promoting women’s empowerment in disaster response and recovery efforts. International Women’s Day serves as a poignant reminder of the pivotal role women play in shaping societies worldwide. This year, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNFPA chose to celebrate this occasion by shining a spotlight on the issue of gender-based violence during emergencies, a critical yet often overlooked aspect of disaster management.
Director General PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Qaisar Khan, expressed appreciation for the collaboration with UNFPA and emphasized the importance of prioritizing gender equality in disaster response efforts. He stated, “As we commemorate International Women’s Day, we also recognize the urgent need to address the critical issues of gender-based violence, particularly in emergency situations.”
“The GBViE framework we are launching today with the support of UNFPA represents a crucial step forward in our collective efforts to ensure the safety, dignity, and rights of all individuals, especially women and girls, in emergency settings. By integrating gender considerations into our disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts, we can better protect and support the most vulnerable members of our communities.”
“I extend my deepest gratitude to UNFPA, Dr. Hussain Ali (consultant), and those who made this possible by their continuous support and contribution to the development of the GBViE Framework. I also extend gratitude to everyone gathered here from Academia, UN, Civil society, and students today for their unwavering dedication to gender equality and humanitarian action.”
Secretary Relief, InayatUllah Wasim, said on the occasion, “As we gather today to commemorate World Women’s Day and mark a significant milestone with the launch of GBViE (GBV in emergencies) framework of PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. International Women’s Day serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions women make to our society and the ongoing struggle for gender parity and women’s empowerment.”
“Furthermore, the launch of GBViE framework underscores our dedication to addressing the critical issues of gender-based violence, particularly, in emergency situations. By integrating gender considerations into disaster management strategies, we aim to create safer and more inclusive responses for all individuals, especially women and girls during emergencies.”
He appreciated DG PDMA and his team of the Gender and Child Cell who made it possible to formulate the first-ever GBViE framework of the region. “I hope PDMA and all line departments, including Humanitarian partners present here and working in the province, will take advantage of this by integrating this into their policies and humanitarian responses.”
The event concluded with a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize gender equality in their disaster preparedness and response activities. By working together, PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and UNFPA reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the rights and well-being of women and girls, not just on International Women’s Day but every day.