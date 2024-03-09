Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Peshawar marks World Women Day, awards women workersagainst

APP
March 09, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Tran­sPeshawar, the opera­tor of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar organ­ised a function to ob­serve the World Women Day here on Friday.

Besides, renowned per­sonalities of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa including promi­nent women from various sectors and those per­forming services in BRT were conferred with com­mendation certificates. The function was organ­ised in the auditorium of the building of TransPe­shawar wherein the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TransPeshawar Dr Tariq Usman himself welcomed the guests.

Addressing the partic­ipants of the function, Dr Tariq Usman said that at initial stage, there were no women representation in the company, but now af­ter the adoption of gen­der action plan, more than 10 percent women are working in BRT, saying the event is organized to pay tribute to their services.

ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

On the occasion, Pro­vincial Ombudsperson against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rakhshinda Naz high­lighted in details the Act against women harass­ment and appreciated the efforts of TransPe­shawar in this regard. She further paid tributes to the awareness cam­paign of the company in this regard.

Other speakers in­cluded Focal Person, So­cial Welfare Department, Amna Durrani, Head of UN Sub-Office, Zainab Qaiser and Chairperson, Medical Teaching Insti­tute (MTI) Bannu, Asiya Khan shared experiences of their respective organ­izations and commended the performance of wom­en in various sectors.

They said that the pur­pose of the celebration of the day is to pay trib­utes to the role of wom­en in the socio-economic uplift and national devel­opment, beside creation of awareness about the rights of women.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024