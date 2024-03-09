Peshawar marks World Women Day, awards women workersagainst

PESHAWAR - Tran­sPeshawar, the opera­tor of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar organ­ised a function to ob­serve the World Women Day here on Friday.

Besides, renowned per­sonalities of Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa including promi­nent women from various sectors and those per­forming services in BRT were conferred with com­mendation certificates. The function was organ­ised in the auditorium of the building of TransPe­shawar wherein the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TransPeshawar Dr Tariq Usman himself welcomed the guests.

Addressing the partic­ipants of the function, Dr Tariq Usman said that at initial stage, there were no women representation in the company, but now af­ter the adoption of gen­der action plan, more than 10 percent women are working in BRT, saying the event is organized to pay tribute to their services.

On the occasion, Pro­vincial Ombudsperson against Harassment of Women at Workplace, Rakhshinda Naz high­lighted in details the Act against women harass­ment and appreciated the efforts of TransPe­shawar in this regard. She further paid tributes to the awareness cam­paign of the company in this regard.

Other speakers in­cluded Focal Person, So­cial Welfare Department, Amna Durrani, Head of UN Sub-Office, Zainab Qaiser and Chairperson, Medical Teaching Insti­tute (MTI) Bannu, Asiya Khan shared experiences of their respective organ­izations and commended the performance of wom­en in various sectors.

They said that the pur­pose of the celebration of the day is to pay trib­utes to the role of wom­en in the socio-economic uplift and national devel­opment, beside creation of awareness about the rights of women.