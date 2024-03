PESHAWAR - Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Friday granted transit bail to the opposition lead­er in National Assembly, Umar Ayub in six cases.

Umar Ayub appeared before the Abbottabad bench of Peshawar High Court where the court grant­ed him transit bail till April 14 in six cases. Cases against Umar Ayub were registered in Mianwa­li, Faisalabad and Lahore.