PHDEC hosts training workshop on blood red citrus orchard practices in Nowshera

NOWSHERA - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) Friday announced the successful event of a One-Day Training Workshop focused on “Good Agricultural Practices of Blood Red Citrus Orchards” at Al-Yahya Fruit Farms in Nowshera. The event, conducted in collaboration with the Model Farm Services Center Nowshera, aimed to enhance awareness and knowledge to multiple the production and exports among Red Blood citrus growers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Raheel Abbas, Manager Agri Products, highlighted the establishment of PHDEC’s regional office in KP, emphasizing the company’s commitment to building stronger relationships with the local growers’ community. He highlighted the crucial role of the regional office in Peshawar, positioned to support and strengthen the horticulture sector in the region. Abbas also pointed out the immense potential of Red Blood citrus in high-end international markets, with KP being a significant contributor to its cultivation.
During the workshop, Nisar Naeem, Director Planning & Research, provided insights into the challenges faced by the citrus industry and offered practical solutions. He stressed the importance of adopting good agricultural practices to significantly increase crop yields. Additionally, Tahir Badshah, Agriculture Officer District Nowshera, addressed the specific citrus production challenges in the area, recommending best practices tailored to the local climate and soil conditions. Yahya Shah, a progressive grower in the region, welcomed PHDEC’s initiative in conducting an informative workshop and suggested more on-field activities to showcase effective agricultural practices. Dr. Irshad from FFC highlighted the benefits of using balanced fertilizers to maximize yield, emphasizing it as a reliable method for increasing productivity.
Hafiz Farhad Khan, Deputy Director, Model Farm Services Peshawar, provided valuable insights into the department’s service structure, noting their success in registering over 250,000 farmers across 24 districts in the province. As part of the workshop, growers were taken to the fields to observe picking, packaging, and pruning activities. They were also presented with certificates of appreciation for their contributions to field activities. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, expressed satisfaction with the event’s success and affirmed the company’s commitment to continue such initiatives in the province. He emphasized the strategic targeting of horticulture products with export potential to further boost the region’s exports. PHDEC remains dedicated to promoting best practices, fostering collaboration, and enhancing the export potential of horticultural products in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.