PHDEC hosts training workshop on blood red citrus orchard practices in Nowshera

NOWSHERA - Pakistan Horticulture Development & Export Company (PHDEC) Friday an­nounced the successful event of a One-Day Training Workshop focused on “Good Agricultural Practices of Blood Red Citrus Orchards” at Al-Yahya Fruit Farms in Nowshera. The event, con­ducted in collaboration with the Mod­el Farm Services Center Nowshera, aimed to enhance awareness and knowledge to multiple the production and exports among Red Blood citrus growers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Raheel Abbas, Manager Agri Prod­ucts, highlighted the establishment of PHDEC’s regional office in KP, empha­sizing the company’s commitment to building stronger relationships with the local growers’ community. He highlighted the crucial role of the re­gional office in Peshawar, positioned to support and strengthen the horti­culture sector in the region. Abbas also pointed out the immense potential of Red Blood citrus in high-end interna­tional markets, with KP being a signifi­cant contributor to its cultivation.

During the workshop, Nisar Naeem, Director Planning & Research, pro­vided insights into the challenges faced by the citrus industry and of­fered practical solutions. He stressed the importance of adopting good ag­ricultural practices to significantly in­crease crop yields. Additionally, Tahir Badshah, Agriculture Officer District Nowshera, addressed the specific cit­rus production challenges in the area, recommending best practices tailored to the local climate and soil condi­tions. Yahya Shah, a progressive grow­er in the region, welcomed PHDEC’s initiative in conducting an informative workshop and suggested more on-field activities to showcase effective agricultural practices. Dr. Irshad from FFC highlighted the benefits of using balanced fertilizers to maximize yield, emphasizing it as a reliable method for increasing productivity.

Hafiz Farhad Khan, Deputy Direc­tor, Model Farm Services Peshawar, provided valuable insights into the department’s service structure, not­ing their success in registering over 250,000 farmers across 24 districts in the province. As part of the work­shop, growers were taken to the fields to observe picking, packaging, and pruning activities. They were also presented with certificates of appre­ciation for their contributions to field activities. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, expressed satisfaction with the event’s success and affirmed the company’s commitment to con­tinue such initiatives in the province. He emphasized the strategic targeting of horticulture products with export potential to further boost the region’s exports. PHDEC remains dedicated to promoting best practices, fostering collaboration, and enhancing the ex­port potential of horticultural prod­ucts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.