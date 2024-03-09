PM says right time to take tough decisions

Shehbaz Sharif says fully committed to increase tax to GDP ratio n Announces setting up of cell to protect women n Reiterates full support to Asif Zardari.
ISLAMABAD/MUZAFARABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reiterated the government’s resolve to steer the country out of the challenge of economic crisis by bringing structural reforms in the economic sector to provide maximum facilities to the people of the country.
He said that the government was fully committed to increase tax to GDP ratio, tap the huge potential of natural and agriculture resources, stop smuggling, power theft, and losses of the State Owned Entities.
Addressing a cheque distribution ceremony among the affected people by torrential rains and snowfall in the area, the prime minister called for setting aside all the differences in the larger national interest to work as a nation to ensure that the country was developing at a faster pace.
Currently, he said the country’s tax collection target for the current fiscal year was 1.2 trillion which was not up to the true potential due to tax evasion by certain sections. He said tax evasion was one of the biggest challenges that would to be resolved to increase the country’s resources. “If we have no resources, how we will build the infrastructure of health, education and other important sectors,” he maintained.
He said even the salaries of the federal employees were being paid with the borrowed money. Therefore, he said this was the right time to take tough and important decisions to resolve all the key challenges, the country was facing. As regards the losses of SOEs, the prime minister informed that the SOEs were incurring losses of hundreds of billions rupees as the loss of only Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was around Rs 825 billion. Similarly, he said the country lost Rs 500 billion every year to power theft.
Talking about the losses and damages occurred due to recent rains, snowfalls and land sliding in AJ&K, the prime minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the loss of eight precious lives and prayed for the grant of eternal peace to the departed soul and early recovery of those injured in the incidents.
He said that the government of Pakistan always stood with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters in the hour of need. On the occasion, he also distributed cheques among the affected people. He said Rs 2 million each would be distributed among the families of the deceased and Rs 500,000 each to those injured in the recent incidents. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.
He expressed the resolve during his meeting with Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq during his visit to Muzaffarabad. The Prime Minister also assured Pakistan’s unconditional support to the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir for the Kashmir cause. Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and expressed his best wishes. He also thanked Shehbaz Sharif for undertaking the visit of Azad Kashmir immediately after assuming the office of the Prime Minister.
He said the visit of Shehbaz Sharif to express solidarity with the Kashmiris, affected by torrential rains, reflects that hearts of Pakistani people always throb with their Kashmiri brethren.
ALSO, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the government was fully committed to empower youth, particularly women by providing them better facilities of education, vocational training, and the latest technology tools so that they could help propel Pakistan on the road to economic progress.
He was speaking at a ceremony to give away “Khatun-e-Pakistan Awards” on the occasion of the International Women Day. He congratulated the award winners and lauded them for making the name of Pakistan prominent among nations with their efforts and significant contributions.
He said the government was making its utmost efforts to facilitate the female population of the country and protect their rights. International Women’s Day was observed around the world to acknowledge the important role of women in society and Pakistan was not far behind others in providing rights and facilities to women, he added. He said Pakistan needed to make more policy interventions and provide more resources and opportunities to women.
“We have to provide more opportunities and resources for education and training of women.” He noted that women all around the world were contributing to the progress and welfare of society, adding there was a need to give women equal opportunities and a better environment at the workplaces so that they could easily contribute to economic progress and development.
He expressed the hope that the provincial governments would take forward the policies for women that were introduced and implemented in the past. He pledged to make all resources available for women so that they could equip themselves with the latest technology tools. “Women can help make Pakistan a great nation by utilising all available resources,” he remarked.
PM Shehbaz recalled that their previous government passed the law for the inheritance of women, launched Zewar e Taleem programme to retain girl students in schools by giving them scholarships, adding the programme was
a great success story and helped in spreading education.
Similarly, Punjab Education Endowment Fund distributed Rs 20 billion among brilliant students who achieved distinction in their education, he said.
He said now the government would establish the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund to support students who excel in their studies but have limited resources to continue further.
His previous government in Punjab also trained youth through vocational programmes in different areas with the cooperation of United Kingdom’s Department for International Development, he recalled.
“We have to take forward these programmes so that the nation can move ahead and achieve prosperity.” The prime minister said the government would encourage students to gain modern education in the fields of artificial intelligence, science and technology.
The government was determined to support youth by providing them with modern gadgets as it was an investment for the nation, he remarked.
The PM said Islam accorded rights to women 14 centuries back, adding these rights were clearly laid down by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and the Holy Quran. He appreciated police officer ASP Shehr Bano Naqvi for becoming a symbol of courage and responsibility by saving a girl in a difficult situation.
He said a cell would be established at the highest level to protect women from harassment and violence.
Earlier, the prime minister gave away awards to women who achieved distinction and led the trail for others in the fields of education, social welfare, sports, public service, health, agriculture, technology, economy, cricket and mountaineering. Parliamentarians, diplomats, high-ranking officers and women from different walks of life participated in the ceremony.
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif attended the dinner given by Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad on Friday in honour of the heads and leaders of coalition parties, senators and elected members. The prime minister reiterated his full support to Asif Ali Zardari in the presidential elections.