PM Shehbaz congratulates newly elected President Zardari

8:57 PM | March 09, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has extended his felicitations and warm wishes to the newly elected President Asif Ali Zardari.

Zardari was elected as the head of state for the record second time on Saturday. 

The PM mentioned that the elected representatives of the National Assembly, Senate and provinces have expressed full confidence in Asif Ali Zardari as president.

Meanwhile, the PM added that “the newly elected president is the symbol of strength for the federation while hoping that he will fulfill his role as president adequately.”

“The election of Zardari as president represents the continuing tradition of democratic norms in the country,” he said.

