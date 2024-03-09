Policymakers stress need for sustainable population growth

ISLAMABAD - Policymakers, government officials, climate change experts, researchers and civil society organizations on Friday stressed the need for sustainable population growth to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change especially on vulnerable women. They convened at a dissemination event of a groundbreaking research study titled “Climate Change and Population Linkage: Analyzing Adaptation and Resilience Strategies in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.” The study was conducted by the Population Council with the support from UNFPA in three provinces of the country affected by unprecedented floods of 2022.
Focusing on districts Khairpur Mir, Rajanpur, and Pishin which were severely affected during the floods, the study highlights and documents vulnerabilities of women caused and aggravated by climate change induced disasters. In his welcome remarks, Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Director Programmes, Population Council said, “The impact of climate change on women’s lives is particularly pronounced, with women disproportionately affected due to social, economic, and cultural factors.” He also mentioned that Pakistan, despite having one of the world’s lowest carbon footprints, remains among the top ten countries most vulnerable to extreme climate events.
The recent floods of 2022, one of the most devastating natural catastrophes in recent times, displaced up to 33 million people, resulted in 1700 fatalities, and inflicted colossal damage to infrastructure. “Women are often the most vulnerable to climate change due to social, economic, and cultural factors, such as limited access to resources, information, and decision-making,” he added. Presenting the findings of the study, Samia Ali Shah, Project Director, Population Council, said, “The qualitative research study delves into the health impacts of natural disasters, particularly floods, on women, and explores the disruption of the health system and long-term implications of climate change-induced natural disasters.”