Policymakers stress need for sustainable population growth

ISLAMABAD - Policymakers, government officials, climate change experts, researchers and civil society orga­nizations on Friday stressed the need for sustain­able population growth to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change especially on vulner­able women. They convened at a dissemination event of a groundbreaking research study titled “Climate Change and Population Linkage: Analyz­ing Adaptation and Resilience Strategies in Sindh, Balochistan, and South Punjab.” The study was conducted by the Population Council with the sup­port from UNFPA in three provinces of the country affected by unprecedented floods of 2022.

Focusing on districts Khairpur Mir, Rajanpur, and Pishin which were severely affected during the floods, the study highlights and documents vulnerabilities of women caused and aggravated by climate change induced disasters. In his wel­come remarks, Dr. Ali Mir, Senior Director Pro­grammes, Population Council said, “The impact of climate change on women’s lives is particu­larly pronounced, with women disproportion­ately affected due to social, economic, and cul­tural factors.” He also mentioned that Pakistan, despite having one of the world’s lowest carbon footprints, remains among the top ten countries most vulnerable to extreme climate events.

The recent floods of 2022, one of the most dev­astating natural catastrophes in recent times, dis­placed up to 33 million people, resulted in 1700 fatalities, and inflicted colossal damage to infra­structure. “Women are often the most vulnerable to climate change due to social, economic, and cultural factors, such as limited access to resourc­es, information, and decision-making,” he added. Presenting the findings of the study, Samia Ali Shah, Project Director, Population Council, said, “The qualitative research study delves into the health impacts of natural disasters, particularly floods, on women, and explores the disruption of the health system and long-term implications of climate change-induced natural disasters.”