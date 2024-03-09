Polls could have been derailed because of just one LHC order: CJP

Justice Faez underscores pivotal role outgoing Justice Tariq Masood could have played as LHC CJ but SC benefited immensely from his presence | Justice Tariq urges judges to remain fearless in the face of powerful influences.

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa Friday said that due to an or­der of the Lahore High Court, the gen­eral elections 2024 could have been derailed, therefore, before going on winter vacations they held proceed­ings at midnight to dispose of the case.

The CJP stated this while address­ing a Full Court reference held in Courtroom No.1 in honour of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, who is going to lay down his robe tomorrow. Attor­ney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Vice-Chairman Paki­stan Bar Council Riazat Ali Sehar and President Supreme Court Bar Asso­ciation Shehzad Shaukat addressed the ceremony. The Chief Justice said that he wanted a three-member SC bench comprising senior most judg­es to hear the appeals. However, Jus­tice Ijaz ul Ahsan refused to sit in that bench, therefore, the next se­nior judge was included for hearing of appeals against the LHC order and passed the verdict at 12 at night. He said had they not heard the Election Commission of Pakistan appeals, the general elections could not have been held on the date (February 8) given by the President and derailed.

CJP Isa underscored the pivotal role of Justice Masood could have played as chief justice of the Lahore High Court, noting that the prov­ince suffered due to his absence from that position. However, he em­phasized that the Supreme Court benefited immensely from Justice Masood’s presence. Justice Faez highlighted the significant contri­butions of the jurist and expressed gratitude for his service to the ju­diciary. He said that in my opinion, Justice Tariq Masood was unneces­sarily criticized for his order on In­tra-Court Appeal against the trial of civilians by military courts. He said Justice Tariq Masood had not given any opinion in his note regarding the military courts.

Addressing the concerns raised about Justice Masood’s involvement in the military courts case, the CJP deemed them invalid, affirming Jus­tice Masood’s integrity and commit­ment to upholding the rule of law.

Justice Faez said that Justice Tariq played vital role in judges commit­tee, constituted under Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023, adding the outgoing judge heard 40 to 50 days per day that helped in reducing pendency in the apex court. The Chief Justice said that he is aware of judges’ vacancies in the Supreme Court, adding they were considering to amend rules re­garding judges’ appointments.