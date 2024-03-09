PRCS celebrates International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a grand ceremony at the National Headquarters to commemorate International Women’s Day on Friday, celebrating under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. The event aimed to honor the remarkable achievements of women and address the challenges they face, particularly in Pakistan.
The ceremony witnessed a diverse gathering of women from various backgrounds including civil society, legal profession, education sector, humanitarian organizations, diplomatic corps, PRCS staff, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, and volunteers.
Chairman of PRCS, in his address, expressed immense pride and gratitude towards the extraordinary women who have played pivotal roles in shaping Pakistan with their resilience, determination, and unwavering commitment to progress. He highlighted the significant contributions of Pakistani women leaders such as Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto Sahiba, and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, underscoring their struggle and efforts.
Emphasizing the crucial role of women within the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the Chairman reiterated PRCS’s commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment. He applauded the efforts made over the past year to promote gender diversity and active participation of women across all programs and initiatives.