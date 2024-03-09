PRCS celebrates International Women’s Day

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a grand cere­mony at the National Headquar­ters to commemorate Interna­tional Women’s Day on Friday, celebrating under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. The event aimed to honor the remarkable achieve­ments of women and address the challenges they face, par­ticularly in Pakistan.

The ceremony witnessed a di­verse gathering of women from various backgrounds including civil society, legal profession, education sector, humanitar­ian organizations, diplomatic corps, PRCS staff, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, and volunteers.

Chairman of PRCS, in his ad­dress, expressed immense pride and gratitude towards the ex­traordinary women who have played pivotal roles in shaping Pakistan with their resilience, determination, and unwaver­ing commitment to progress. He highlighted the significant con­tributions of Pakistani women leaders such as Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto Sahiba, and Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto, underscor­ing their struggle and efforts.

Emphasizing the crucial role of women within the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the Chairman reiterated PRCS’s commitment to gender equal­ity and women’s empowerment. He applauded the efforts made over the past year to promote gender diversity and active par­ticipation of women across all programs and initiatives.