Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PRCS celebrates International Women’s Day

APP
March 09, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) organized a grand cere­mony at the National Headquar­ters to commemorate Interna­tional Women’s Day on Friday, celebrating under the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress”. The event aimed to honor the remarkable achieve­ments of women and address the challenges they face, par­ticularly in Pakistan.

The ceremony witnessed a di­verse gathering of women from various backgrounds including civil society, legal profession, education sector, humanitar­ian organizations, diplomatic corps, PRCS staff, Red Cross Red Crescent Movement Partners, and volunteers.

Chairman of PRCS, in his ad­dress, expressed immense pride and gratitude towards the ex­traordinary women who have played pivotal roles in shaping Pakistan with their resilience, determination, and unwaver­ing commitment to progress. He highlighted the significant con­tributions of Pakistani women leaders such as Fatima Jinnah, Nusrat Bhutto Sahiba, and Sha­heed Benazir Bhutto, underscor­ing their struggle and efforts.

Remittances record inflow of $2.2b in Feb

Emphasizing the crucial role of women within the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, the Chairman reiterated PRCS’s commitment to gender equal­ity and women’s empowerment. He applauded the efforts made over the past year to promote gender diversity and active par­ticipation of women across all programs and initiatives.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024