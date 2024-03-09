President Alvi given guard of honour; PM, others remain absent

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday got a ceremonial guard of honour from a contingent of the Armed Forces of Pakistan at the completion of his tenure at Ai­wan-e-Sadar. However, the cer­emony witnessed the presence of any other constitutional office holder including the prime min­ister of Pakistan, and governors. Friday was the last working day for Dr. Arif Alvi who got an extra six months at the presidency be­yond his term of 5 years mainly due to the incomplete electoral college. The presidential elec­tion is now due to be held today in which four provincial assem­blies and a joint session of parlia­ment in Islamabad would elect a new president. Dr. Arif Alvi, af­ter the removal of Imran Khan as prime minister through a vote of no confidence in April 2022 tried his level best to support his polit­ical boss Imran Khan who in fact had nominated him for the presi­dential slot in 2018.