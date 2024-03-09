President Alvi given guard of honour; PM, others remain absent

ISLAMABAD - President Dr. Arif Alvi on Friday got a ceremonial guard of honour from a contingent of the Armed Forces of Pakistan at the completion of his tenure at Aiwan-e-Sadar. However, the ceremony witnessed the presence of any other constitutional office holder including the prime minister of Pakistan, and governors. Friday was the last working day for Dr. Arif Alvi who got an extra six months at the presidency beyond his term of 5 years mainly due to the incomplete electoral college. The presidential election is now due to be held today in which four provincial assemblies and a joint session of parliament in Islamabad would elect a new president. Dr. Arif Alvi, after the removal of Imran Khan as prime minister through a vote of no confidence in April 2022 tried his level best to support his political boss Imran Khan who in fact had nominated him for the presidential slot in 2018.