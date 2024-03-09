Saturday, March 09, 2024
Problems faced by elderly women are deep-rooted

March 09, 2024
KARACHI   -  A Seminar on Women aimed at discuss­ing and making suggestions on the issues of elderly wom­en in connection with Interna­tional Women’s Day was held at a local hotel here on Friday. The Seminar was organized by Senior Friends Network Sindh in collaboration with Help Age International and German Corporation, accord­ing to a communique. The women Speakers shed light on elderly women and their problems. Later, shields were presented among others to filmmaker and writer Nosha­ba Siddiqui. On the occasion, Human Rights member Na­zih Naz, and Shamsa Sahiba of the business community were also present. 

