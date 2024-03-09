Punjab Education Foundation releases over Rs 1.6b payments to partner schools

LAHORE - The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has disbursed payments totaling 1.6 billion rupees for the month of January 2024 to more than 7 thousand partner schools, covering the fees of over 2.6 million students. The payments for January 2024 were delayed due to non-receipt of funds to the Punjab Education Foundation. Payments for February 2024 will be made to the partner schools as soon as the funds are received in the accounts of the Punjab Education Foundation, spokesperson added.

Highlighting the commitment of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, to education-friendly policies, the spokesperson emphasized PEF’s dedication to enrolling more out-of-school children through the public-private partnership model.

Furthermore, PEF has released payments and cleared all arrears amounting to approximately 5.66 billion rupees to partner schools from December 2023 to date. PEF remains steadfast in its mission to promote education and empower partner schools, fostering an environment conducive to the holistic development of students across Punjab.