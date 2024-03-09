Remittance surge propels domestic investment, growth in Pakistan

In a significant economic development, the surge in the workers' remittances has not only strengthened the foreign exchange reserves but also sparked a wave of investment, contributing to economic growth and job creation, reports WealthPK.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remittances reached an impressive US$2.4 billion in January 2024. Data reveals a growth of 0.6 percent on a month-on-month basis and an even more noteworthy surge of 26.2 percent year-on-year.

The cumulative inflow of remittances during the first seven months of the Fiscal Year 2024 is a substantial US$15.8 billion. This influx of funds is proving to be a crucial driver of domestic investment and overall prosperity in the country.

During January 2024, major contributors to the remittances inflow included Saudi Arabia, with remittances totalling $587.3 million, followed by the United Arab Emirates, $407.6 million. The United Kingdom and the United States of America also played significant roles, contributing $362.1 million and $283.4 million, respectively.

Talking to WealthPK, Shahid Javed, an economist at the State Bank, said, "The positive impact of these remittances is evident in the increased level of domestic investment. The entrepreneurs and businesses leverage this capital infusion to expand existing ventures and explore new opportunities. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) benefit significantly, with increased access to financing leading to job creation and economic diversification."

Javed expressed optimism about the economic outlook, stating, "Substantial increase in the workers' remittances has not only stabilized our external accounts but also paved the way for a robust domestic investment. This contribution to the prosperity of the homeland testifies to the resilience and commitment of the overseas Pakistanis."

"The government has recognized the crucial role of remittances in the country's economic development and has implemented policies to further facilitate their inflows. Initiatives such as the Roshan Digital Account and efforts to simplify the remittance processes have encouraged a more significant number of overseas Pakistanis to send funds through the formal channels, ensuring transparency and accountability," he said.

He anticipated that this positive trend in remittances and its impact on domestic investment will continue in the coming years. As the government continues to implement pro-business policies and strengthen the regulatory framework, Pakistan is poised to capitalize on the economic opportunities presented by the substantial contributions of its overseas workforce.