Remittances record inflow of $2.2b in Feb

KARACHI - Workers’ remittances recorded an inflow of $2.2 billion during February 24. In terms of growth, during February 24, remittanc­es decreased by 6.2 percent on m/m basis and increased by 13 percent on y/y basis.

Workers’ remittances inflow of $18.1 billion has been recorded during first eight months of FY24. Remittances inflows dur­ing February 24 were mainly sourced from Saudi Arabia ($539.8 million), United Arab Emirates ($384.7 million), United King­dom ($346.0 million) and United States of America ($287.4 million).

BANK HOLIDAY

The State Bank of Pakistan will remain closed for public dealing on 1st Ramazan-ul-Mubarak, 1445 A.H., which shall be ob­served as ‘Bank Holiday’ for the purpose of deduction of Zakat. All banks/DFIs/MFBs shall, therefore, remain closed for public dealing on the aforementioned date. However, all employees of the banks/DFIs/MFBs will attend the office on Bank Holiday treating it as a normal working day (except for public dealing).