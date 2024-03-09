Road show highlights Pak solar potential, innovations

ISLAMABAD - Sungrow Pow­er Day Roadshow, 2024, con­cluded on Friday highlighting Pakistani solar potential and inno­vations, which are considered a vi­tal initiative not only to save ener­gy but also provide cheap energy.

It was organised by a Chinese so­lar power company in Lahore and Karachi, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. The Lahore leg of the road­show coincided with the Solar Pa­kistan Expo 2024, where Sungrow marked a significant milestone with its delivery of 1.3 GW of so­lar energy.

During the roadshow, Pakistani experts and Sungrow representa­tives engaged in lively discussions to explore the vast opportunities of solar power in Pakistan.

They highlighted the impor­tance of harnessing the country’s abundant solar resources to ad­dress energy demand and envi­ronmental challenges.

“Pakistan is rich in solar re­sources, and with the right strate­gies and investments, we can har­ness this potential to power our country’s future.

This abundance of solar ener­gy offers a clean and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, reduc­ing dependency on imported ener­gy and mitigating the effects of cli­mate change, which is one of the thorniest problems facing Pakistan today,” said a local energy expert.

According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the total installed so­lar capacity in Pakistan as of 2022 is 1.242 GW, an increase of 15.4 percent compared to 2021. Solar power is growing significantly as the government targets at least 1 million customers and increases solar power by about 3,000 MW through net metering.

The utility sector is likely to be­come the most important player in the solar market in Pakistan in the coming years.

Pakistan’s grid currently fac­es reliability and efficiency issues that need to be addressed before a significant influx of solar power can be integrated.

Collaborations with internation­al organizations and other coun­tries with expertise in solar en­ergy, such as China, the world’s largest solar input and output country, could provide valuable insights and resources.

Public awareness and education about the benefits of solar power is also crucial, noted Howard Fu, Country Director of Sungrow in Pakistan.