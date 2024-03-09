Road show highlights Pak solar potential, innovations

ISLAMABAD - Sungrow Power Day Roadshow, 2024, concluded on Friday highlighting Pakistani solar potential and innovations, which are considered a vital initiative not only to save energy but also provide cheap energy.
It was organised by a Chinese solar power company in Lahore and Karachi, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday. The Lahore leg of the roadshow coincided with the Solar Pakistan Expo 2024, where Sungrow marked a significant milestone with its delivery of 1.3 GW of solar energy.
During the roadshow, Pakistani experts and Sungrow representatives engaged in lively discussions to explore the vast opportunities of solar power in Pakistan.
They highlighted the importance of harnessing the country’s abundant solar resources to address energy demand and environmental challenges.
“Pakistan is rich in solar resources, and with the right strategies and investments, we can harness this potential to power our country’s future.
This abundance of solar energy offers a clean and sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, reducing dependency on imported energy and mitigating the effects of climate change, which is one of the thorniest problems facing Pakistan today,” said a local energy expert.
According to a report by Mordor Intelligence, the total installed solar capacity in Pakistan as of 2022 is 1.242 GW, an increase of 15.4 percent compared to 2021. Solar power is growing significantly as the government targets at least 1 million customers and increases solar power by about 3,000 MW through net metering.
The utility sector is likely to become the most important player in the solar market in Pakistan in the coming years.
Pakistan’s grid currently faces reliability and efficiency issues that need to be addressed before a significant influx of solar power can be integrated.
Collaborations with international organizations and other countries with expertise in solar energy, such as China, the world’s largest solar input and output country, could provide valuable insights and resources.
Public awareness and education about the benefits of solar power is also crucial, noted Howard Fu, Country Director of Sungrow in Pakistan.