Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meets on Monday for Ramazan moon sighting

With the month of Ramazan a couple of days away, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal committee will meet on March 11 (Monday) in Peshawar for moon sighting of Ramzan 1445 Hijrah.

The central committee session will be start after Asr on Monday (29 Shaaban) in Peshawar.

Ruet-e-Hilal committee chairman Abdul Khabir Azad will preside over the meeting. The committee will convene a meeting in Pesahwar along with zonal committees meetings in their respective areas.

The committee after the meeting will make announcement about Ramazan moon sighting or otherwise.

On the other hand, according to astronomers, although the moon of Ramazan will rise on March 10, it will not be visible at that time, and it will be clearly visible on March 11.

First Taraweeh will take place on the night of March 11 as there is a 95 percent probability that the first fast will be observed on Tuesday (March 12).

Muslims around the world observe fast from dawn till sunset with the fasting hours falling between 12 and 17 hours - depending on the geographical locations across the globe.

Earlier, it was reported that Islamic countries would observe the crescent for Ramazan on March 10, various news agencies reported.