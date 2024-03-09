Rupee gains 25 paisas

ISLAMABAD - The rupee on Friday gained 25 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs279.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs279.28. However, according to the Forex Associa­tion of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and sell­ing rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs279.2 and Rs282, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by 97 paisas to close at Rs305.19 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.22, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japa­nese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs188, whereas an increase of Rs2.10 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which was traded at Rs357.68 compared to the last closing of Rs355.58.