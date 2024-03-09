Safe Streets Initiative

I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to draw attention to a matter of utmost concern: the insufficient number of street lights in Karachi.
It is disheartening to observe that many neighbourhoods in Karachi still lack adequate street lighting. This issue poses significant problems, as well-lit streets are crucial for ensuring the safety of everyone. Insufficient street lighting makes it easier for criminals to engage in illicit activities, posing a substantial danger to the residents of our city. People are forced to traverse poorly lit areas, making them vulnerable to robberies and other unlawful actions.
Moreover, the scarcity of street lights contributes to a higher frequency of accidents on the roads. Dimly lit streets make visibility challenging, increasing the likelihood of crashes and accidents. This not only jeopardises lives but also strains our healthcare facilities.
To address these issues, I urge those in authority to prioritise the maintenance and installation of street lights in Karachi. It is not merely a matter of fixing infrastructure but rather it is a critical measure to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. Sufficient lighting will not only deter criminal activities but also reduce the incidence of road accidents, thereby enhancing the overall safety of our city.
SYED ALI SULTAN,
Karachi.