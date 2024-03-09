Safe Streets Initiative

I trust this letter finds you well. I am writing to draw attention to a matter of utmost concern: the insufficient number of street lights in Karachi.

It is disheartening to observe that many neighbourhoods in Ka­rachi still lack adequate street lighting. This issue poses signifi­cant problems, as well-lit streets are crucial for ensuring the safe­ty of everyone. Insufficient street lighting makes it easier for crimi­nals to engage in illicit activities, posing a substantial danger to the residents of our city. People are forced to traverse poorly lit areas, making them vulnerable to rob­beries and other unlawful actions.

Moreover, the scarcity of street lights contributes to a higher fre­quency of accidents on the roads. Dimly lit streets make visibility challenging, increasing the likeli­hood of crashes and accidents. This not only jeopardises lives but also strains our healthcare facilities.

To address these issues, I urge those in authority to prioritise the maintenance and installation of street lights in Karachi. It is not merely a matter of fixing in­frastructure but rather it is a crit­ical measure to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. Suf­ficient lighting will not only de­ter criminal activities but also reduce the incidence of road ac­cidents, thereby enhancing the overall safety of our city.

SYED ALI SULTAN,

Karachi.