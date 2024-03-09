Saturday, March 09, 2024
Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal equal world record for most consecutive wins

Anadolu
9:19 PM | March 09, 2024
The Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal equaled the world record for most consecutive wins after beating Al-Riyadh 3-1 on Friday.  

Al-Hilal got their 27th consecutive win in all competitions to equal the record of Cymru Premier League (Welsh Domestic League) team The New Saints in the 2016-17 season. 

Al-Hilal, which are the league leaders and 12 points ahead of Al-Nassr with 65 points, may set a new record if they win in the upcoming Asian Champions League clash against Al-Ittihad on Tuesday. 

Former Fenerbahce manager Jorge Jesus' team have several major football stars including Brazilian star Neymar Jr., Moroccan goalie Yassine Bounou and Serbian Aleksandar Mitrovic in their squad.

