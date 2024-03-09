SCCI chief opens Bank Alfalah branch on Ring Road

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Friday inaugurated a new branch of the Bank Al-Falah here on Ring Road, Hayatabad.

During the inauguration ceremony, the SCCI executive members Hamza Ibrahim, Hafaf Ali Khan, Secretary Gen­eral Sajjad Aziz, members of the busi­ness community, along-with the Bank Al-Falah Regional Head Jamil Ah­mad, Area Manager Muhammad Adil, Branch Manager Taniya Khan, Regional Coordinator Asad-ur-Rehman and oth­ers were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI chief praised the Bank Al-Falah services and facilitation to the business commu­nity. He added the Bank Al-Falah busi­ness-friendly policies become fruitful for the traders and urged other commer­cial banks to adopt such pro-business policies and facilitate the community.

Fuad Ishaq said opening of a new branch of the Bank Al-Falah on Ring Road Hayatabad Peshawar is wel­coming, as the area is a hub of multi­ple businesses and with support of the bank, commercial and trade activities will further be boosted up in the area.

The chamber president urged the au­thorities of the State Bank of Pakistan to review the current interest rate and bring it down to single digit, hoping that the initiative would promote busi­ness and trade activities and stabilize the national economy.

Earlier, regional head of the Bank Al-Falah, Jamil Ahmad speaking on the occasion requested the SCCI to help in opening of the bank branch in Indus­trial Estate Hayatabad, upon which the SCCI president assured the official that they will take up this matter with the authorities concerned.