SCCI chief opens Bank Alfalah branch on Ring Road

PESHAWAR - The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq on Friday inaugurated a new branch of the Bank Al-Falah here on Ring Road, Hayatabad.
During the inauguration ceremony, the SCCI executive members Hamza Ibrahim, Hafaf Ali Khan, Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, members of the business community, along-with the Bank Al-Falah Regional Head Jamil Ahmad, Area Manager Muhammad Adil, Branch Manager Taniya Khan, Regional Coordinator Asad-ur-Rehman and others were present.
Speaking on the occasion, the SCCI chief praised the Bank Al-Falah services and facilitation to the business community. He added the Bank Al-Falah business-friendly policies become fruitful for the traders and urged other commercial banks to adopt such pro-business policies and facilitate the community.
Fuad Ishaq said opening of a new branch of the Bank Al-Falah on Ring Road Hayatabad Peshawar is welcoming, as the area is a hub of multiple businesses and with support of the bank, commercial and trade activities will further be boosted up in the area.
The chamber president urged the authorities of the State Bank of Pakistan to review the current interest rate and bring it down to single digit, hoping that the initiative would promote business and trade activities and stabilize the national economy.
Earlier, regional head of the Bank Al-Falah, Jamil Ahmad speaking on the occasion requested the SCCI to help in opening of the bank branch in Industrial Estate Hayatabad, upon which the SCCI president assured the official that they will take up this matter with the authorities concerned.