SECP publishes concept paper

ISLAMABAD - The Securities and Ex­change Commission of Pak­istan (SECP) has published a concept paper aimed at enabling Shariah-com­pliant brokerage services in the securities market through an optimal orga­nizational and operational model. The concept paper presents several options available for the provision of Shariah-compliant bro­kerage services, including the opening of an Islamic brokerage subsidiary hav­ing the license of either a Trading-Only/Online-Only or Trading and Self-Clear­ing category; or through the establishment of a dedicat­ed Islamic window. A criti­cal analysis of the available options and a summary of international best practices have also been included. The SECP released guide­lines last year for conven­tional financial institutions to offer Shariah-compliant services. A separate set of guidelines was issued en­abling the general public to invest in PSX while adher­ing to Shariah principles. The SECP is dedicated to fostering Islamic capital markets for sustainable market growth, long-term economic investment, and financial inclusion. The pa­per invites the stakeholders to submit their feedback on the available options for offering Islamic brokerage services. It is available on the SECP website.