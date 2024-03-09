Security forces kill four terrorists in NW operation

ISLAMABAD - The security forces on Friday killed four terrorists in an intelligence-based operation in North Wa­ziristan, said the media wing of the military.

The ISPR said that on 8 March 2024, the secu­rity forces conducted an intelligence-based op­eration in North Waziristan District, on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place be­tween the security forces and the terrorists, as a result of which four terrorists got killed.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area. Sanitization operation was also con­ducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Locals of the area have appreciated the oper­ation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism, according to the ISPR.