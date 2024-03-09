Saturday, March 09, 2024
SEPA asks traders to use oxy biodegradable bags

HYDERABAD   -   The Sindh Environment Protec­tion Agency (SEPA) has asked the traders of plastic bags to follow the provincial govern­ment’s guidelines of manu­facturing, marketing and us­ing only oxy biodegradable bags. A team of SEPA led by Assistant Director Technical Ali Nawaz Bhanbro visited different markets in Hyder­abad the other day and in­teracted with the wholesal­ers of plastic bags. The team briefed the traders about the hazardous effect non-biode­gradable plastic bags on the environment as well as on human health. They said the Sindh Government’s notifica­tion pertaining to the plastic bags had allowed the use of oxy biodegradable bags be­cause they did not affect the environment the way ordi­nary plastic bags did. The team said the use of biode­gradable bags was legal and the manufacturers or sellers of such bags would not face any legal action. The team also put up banners to cre­ate awareness about the un­lawfully used and legally ap­proved plastic bags. 

