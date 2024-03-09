Serena Hotels celebrates International Women’s Day with focus on inspiring inclusion

ISLAMABAD - Serena Hotels proudly hosted a vibrant celebration in honor of International Women’s Day, underscoring the theme of “Inspire Inclusion.” The event, held at Islamabad Serena Hotel, featured a dynamic panel discussion on “Breaking Barriers: Inspiring Inclusion and Diversity in Leadership.”
Moderated by renowned broadcast journalist Sidra Iqbal, the panel included esteemed personalities such as Dr. Sania Nishtar, a leading public health and development expert; Azima Dhanjee, a disability rights activist; Dr. Noor Khan, a distinguished career diplomat; and Mr. Lansana Wonneh, Acting Representative of UN Women Pakistan. Distinguished guests from the diplomatic community, international agencies, corporate sector, representatives from the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association and Islamabad Foreign Women Association and Serena associates participated to honor and appreciate women who have shattered stereotypes and achieved success across various spheres of life. Foreign Secretary Mr. Syrus Qazi and many ambassadors and their spouses also joined in the celebration.
Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani stated, “Today, we celebrate the resilience, strength, and achievements of women who have paved the way for generations to come. Our event aims to recognize their contributions and amplify the voices of those advocating for gender equality and inclusion.” Chief guest for the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi, First Lady of Pakistan, graced the event alongside accomplished women from diverse backgrounds, symbolizing unity and collective empowerment. She also said, “we need to focus on girls’ education to make our women strong enough to face the challenges of life with the strength of their minds. We also need to make continuous efforts to equip our women with vocational skills to utilize their potential and also to save them from economic exploitation.” As Serena Hotels continues to champion gender equality and diversity, events like these serve as catalysts for meaningful dialogue and action towards a more inclusive society.