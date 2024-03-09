Serena Hotels celebrates International Women’s Day with focus on inspiring inclusion

ISLAMABAD - Serena Hotels proudly hosted a vi­brant celebration in honor of Inter­national Women’s Day, underscoring the theme of “Inspire Inclusion.” The event, held at Islamabad Serena Hotel, featured a dynamic panel discussion on “Breaking Barriers: Inspiring In­clusion and Diversity in Leadership.”

Moderated by renowned broadcast journalist Sidra Iqbal, the panel in­cluded esteemed personalities such as Dr. Sania Nishtar, a leading pub­lic health and development expert; Azima Dhanjee, a disability rights ac­tivist; Dr. Noor Khan, a distinguished career diplomat; and Mr. Lansana Wonneh, Acting Representative of UN Women Pakistan. Distinguished guests from the diplomatic com­munity, international agencies, cor­porate sector, representatives from the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association and Islamabad Foreign Women Association and Serena as­sociates participated to honor and appreciate women who have shat­tered stereotypes and achieved suc­cess across various spheres of life. Foreign Secretary Mr. Syrus Qazi and many ambassadors and their spous­es also joined in the celebration.

Reflecting on the significance of the occasion, CEO Serena Hotels Aziz Boolani stated, “Today, we celebrate the resilience, strength, and achieve­ments of women who have paved the way for generations to come. Our event aims to recognize their con­tributions and amplify the voices of those advocating for gender equality and inclusion.” Chief guest for the oc­casion, Begum Samina Alvi, First Lady of Pakistan, graced the event along­side accomplished women from di­verse backgrounds, symbolizing unity and collective empowerment. She also said, “we need to focus on girls’ education to make our women strong enough to face the challenges of life with the strength of their minds. We also need to make continuous efforts to equip our women with vocational skills to utilize their potential and also to save them from economic exploita­tion.” As Serena Hotels continues to champion gender equality and diver­sity, events like these serve as cata­lysts for meaningful dialogue and ac­tion towards a more inclusive society.