SFA team inspects cafeterias in Sindh High Court

KARACHI - Sindh Food Authority (SFA) team have inspected the two caf­eterias established in Sindh High Court (SHC). The inspection was conducted on the request of of­fice bearers of Sindh High Court Bar Association (SHCBA), under the supervision of Director Gen­eral SFA Agha Fakhar Hussain, said a statement on Friday. On the occasion of inspection, the cleanliness of both the cafeterias was found to be very poor.

The staff members working in the cafeterias were not ex­perienced in food handling ac­cording to hygiene rules. SFA will provide training to cafete­ria staff on food safety and food handling.Improvement notices were also given to the manage­ment of the cafeterias. On the occasion of the inspection, the DG SFA also warned the man­agement of cafeterias to im­prove the sanitation situation. Meanwhile, the team of SFA also destroyed the expired items from the warehouse in Korangi. It should be noted that a large number of expired juice boxes and mineral water bottles were recovered from a warehouse in Korangi. Meanwhile, Director General Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain on Friday briefed a meeting that the Authority is making every pos­sible effort to ensure supply of adulteration-free food items dur­ing Ramazan ul Mubarak. The DG SFA attended the meeting held at Commissioner House here, said a statement. The meeting was at­tended by Commissioner Kara­chi, Police, Price Control Commit­tee and senior officers of relevant departments.