Sindh CM seeks ADB’s $400m support for construction of 250,000 houses

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) delegation led by Mr Hong Soo Lee discussed the construction of another 250,000 houses for flood-affected people and agreed to negotiate terms and conditions for a $400 project. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr Fakhre Alam, Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh, Chairman P&D Board Shakil Mangnejo, Secretary Finance Kazim Jatoi, CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh. The bank delegation includes Head of Water Resources & Emergency Assistance Mian Shaukat, Economist Mr Jules Hugot, Project Analyst Ms Rabia and others. The chief minister said that he was looking for funding to construct 250,000 houses for flood-affected people. He add­ed that $400 million was required for the project and an additional $100 million for the develop­ment of community infrastructure. Mr Shah said that he wanted to construct an external sewer­age (with soaked pits and septic tanks) drinking water facility and drainage system. “We are also planning to provide solar units, and washrooms to the houses being built for flood-affected houses,” he said. CEO SPHF Khalid Shaikh said that out of 1 million houses, 100,000 houses have been con­structed and work on others was in progress.