Sindh to hand over 100 schools to NGOs for better educational facilities

KARACHI - The Sindh government has decided to handover 100 schools to NGOs for better educational facilities. The decision to handover 60 schools in Karachi and 40 in other parts of the province, currently in dilapidated condition, was taken by the caretaker minister.

The city’s biggest NGOs will take charge of the schools for better run­ning. The Sindh education ministry stated that the decision has been tak­en for the upliftment of the schools.

Earlier, the Sindh government’s Ed­ucation Department contracted the services of 20 renowned non-govern­mental organisations (NGOs) for run­ning 34 newly established schools for providing free schooling up to Class 10th in English medium.

The new schools were established under the People’s School Pro­gramme of the Sindh government in 19 districts of the province.

The schools were established in the districts of Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Khairpur, Qambar Shahdadkot, Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, Naushahro Feroze, Karachi, Hyderabad, Matiari, Kotri, Jamshoro, Mirpur Mathelo, Tando Muhammad Khan, and other areas.

Meanwhile, The two day training for Lead Master Trainers/Career Counselors was concluded here on Friday with a closing ceremony pre­sided over by Secretary College Edu­cation Sindh. According to a state­ment, the Secretary CED Sadaf Anees Sheikh awarded certificates among training participants.

Addressing the ceremony, Sadaf Anees Sheikh extended her congratu­lations to the Lead Master Trainers/Career Counselors for their success­ful completion of the training. Em­phasizing the importance of guid­ing students toward fulfilling career paths, she underscored the pivotal role these educators play in shaping the future of our youth.

She also commended Prof. Syed Saleh Abbas Rizvi, Director General of Colleges, and his team for his in­strumental role in orchestrating the program seamlessly and also extend­ed acknowledgment to Fayaz Ahmed Soomro, SYTARA Program Coordina­tor, for his exemplary coordination and implementation of the program in alignment with her vision.

Dr Fatima Rehan Dar, Consultant, lauded the selected candidates and expressed confidence that the rigor­ous training they underwent will em­power them to deliver enhanced edu­cational experiences to their students and effectively train more teachers in the future. The Lead Master Trainers expressed their heartfelt apprecia­tion to Sadaf Anees Sheikh for her un­wavering commitment to advancing educational excellence. The success­ful conclusion of this training pro­gram marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance the quality of education and career guid­ance provided to students.