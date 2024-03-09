Siraj calls for free education for women

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir SirajulHaq has emphasized that individuals denying women their inheritance rights should be disqualified from participating in elections.

Speaking at a women’s rally on International Women’s Day at The Mall, he attributed the deprivation of Pakistani women to feudal lords and certain ruling dynasties within the parliament.

Haq advocated for compulsory education for girls, asserting that the state should ensure free education for them.. He proposed the establishment of stateof- the-art women’s universities in every district, along with a dedicated transport system for females. He called for stringent measures to protect women in workplaces, urging strict punishment for those who abuse and harass them. He said the JI, if voted to power, would provide interest-free loans to women for starting their own businesses.

The rally, organized by the JI women’s chapter, was dedicated to the women and girls of Palestine and Kashmir. Haq commended the chapter for advocating on behalf of those facing the atrocities of occupied forces and standing firm for freedom.

Expressing regret over the prime minister’s silence on Palestinians in his maiden parliamentary speech, Haq criticized those in power for their reluctance to speak out against Israel due to fear of the US.

Later, at a seminar in Mansoorah organized by the JI central Punjab chapter, Haq called for an election audit through a judicial commission and the resignation of the chief election commissioner.

Haq announced the JI’s plan to organize the Palestine Solidarity March in Islamabad on March 10 in front of the US embassy, highlighting the need for a united stance in support of Palestine. JI secretary general Amirul Azim and other leaders also addressed the sitting.