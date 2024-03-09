Smeda, TDAP sign agreement for upgradation of sports industries

LAHORE - The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and the Trade Development Authority Pakistan (TDAP) have signed an agree­ment for upgradation of sports industries in Paki­stan through Export Development Fund (EDF). Un­der the agreement, TDAP has approved an amount of Rs93.586 million for upgradation of the SIDC-Sialkot. The center will setup a new manufactur­ing facility for tennis balls and squash balls with the allocated fund. It is pertinent to mention here that SIDC, Sialkot is a Common Facility Centre that was established by SMEDA, Ministry of Industries & Production, Government of Pakistan. SIDC is a success story for extending support to the local industry for facilitating the manufacturing of blad­ders and different types of balls including Thermo ball, basketball, volleyball and handball etc. Due to support/contribution of SIDC to industry, exports of approx. USD 64 million increased from Pakistan and approx. USD 25 million import of bladders decrease. Upgradation of SIDC will be a valuable contribution by EDF for support and development of industry in Sialkot region. Upgradation of SIDC includes the capacity enhancement of bladder production, installation of solar system and manu­facturing facility setup for tennis balls and squash balls at SIDC. The SIDC has current production ca­pacity of bladders 11,000 per day whereas, with the up-gradation 5,000 bladders production per day additional production capacity will be added in the existing production capacity. The increased production capacity will help to meet the market demand, contribute to increase the exports and will help to decrease the import of bladders by Paki­stan. Over 230 KW solar energy system installation at SIDC will help to overcome the energy issues and will help to enable SIDC to provide smooth services to the local industry with competitive rates.