Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan: General Asim Munir

COAS says farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities including easy loans, seeds

Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan: General Asim Munir
Our Staff Reporter
March 09, 2024
Top Stories, National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -  Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir NI (M) visited Awaran district of Balochistan on Friday. Accord­ing to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit COAS was briefed on the security situation and efforts being undertaken by Pakistan Army in the socio-economic development and agriculture potential of the province.

COAS interacted with the lo­cal elders, farmers and fami­lies of Shuhada and assured them of the Army’s unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich trib­ute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada. While in­teracting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasised the im­portance of agriculture and Army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI). COAS said that farm­ers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facili­ties, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells and guidance by agri­culture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan. Later on, COAS inaugurated Cadet Col­lege Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students. The Army Chief appreciated the establish­ment of yet another Ca­det College in Balochistan for the people of the area. He reiterated his commit­ment that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in Ba­lochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil de­partments. COAS remarked “Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan. People of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds. Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforce­ment Agencies will contin­ue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity.” Earlier on ar­rival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Baloch­istan Corps.

ATC grants bail to 42 accused in Jinnah House attack case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024