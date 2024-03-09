Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan: General Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir NI (M) visited Awaran district of Balochistan on Friday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit COAS was briefed on the security situation and efforts being undertaken by Pakistan Army in the socio-economic development and agriculture potential of the province.
COAS interacted with the local elders, farmers and families of Shuhada and assured them of the Army’s unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada. While interacting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasised the importance of agriculture and Army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI). COAS said that farmers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facilities, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells and guidance by agriculture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan. Later on, COAS inaugurated Cadet College Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students. The Army Chief appreciated the establishment of yet another Cadet College in Balochistan for the people of the area. He reiterated his commitment that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in Balochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil departments. COAS remarked “Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan. People of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds. Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforcement Agencies will continue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity.” Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Balochistan Corps.