Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan: General Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir NI (M) visited Awaran district of Balochistan on Friday. Accord­ing to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the visit COAS was briefed on the security situation and efforts being undertaken by Pakistan Army in the socio-economic development and agriculture potential of the province.

COAS interacted with the lo­cal elders, farmers and fami­lies of Shuhada and assured them of the Army’s unstinting support for their security and welfare, while paying rich trib­ute to the sacrifices rendered by the Shuhada. While in­teracting with the notables and farmers of Awaran, COAS emphasised the im­portance of agriculture and Army’s commitment to the Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI). COAS said that farm­ers will be provided with all kinds of agricultural facili­ties, including the provision of easy agricultural loans, seeds, fertilisers, solar tube wells and guidance by agri­culture experts, so that they can cultivate their lands and become partners in the progress and development of Pakistan. Later on, COAS inaugurated Cadet Col­lege Awaran and interacted with faculty members and students. The Army Chief appreciated the establish­ment of yet another Ca­det College in Balochistan for the people of the area. He reiterated his commit­ment that Pakistan Army will continue development and relief activities in Ba­lochistan in collaboration with the concerned civil de­partments. COAS remarked “Success of Balochistan is success of Pakistan. People of Pakistan are proud of the brave people of Balochistan who have stood tall against all odds. Armed Forces of Pakistan and Law Enforce­ment Agencies will contin­ue to render their services in support of the people of Balochistan for peace and prosperity.” Earlier on ar­rival, COAS was received by Corps Commander Baloch­istan Corps.