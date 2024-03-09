Sweden finally joins NATO, ending non-alignment, in Ukraine war shadow

WASHINGTON - Sweden on Thursday became the 32nd member of NATO, turning the page on two centuries of non-alignment and capping two years of tortu­ous diplomacy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggered new fears.

Days after Hungary followed key holdout Tur­key and became the last NATO member to sign off, Sweden ceremonially handed over accession documents to the United States, the leading force of the transatlantic alliance that promises joint se­curity for all. Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson late Thursday attended as a guest at the annual State of the Union address of President Joe Biden, whose rival Donald Trump has disparaged NATO as un­fairly burdening the United States.

“Mr Prime Minister, welcome to NATO, the stron­gest military alliance the world has ever seen,” Biden said as he recognized Kristersson, who sat in the gallery next to First Lady Jill Biden.

Biden urged the House leadership of the Republi­can Party to move on billions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine, saying, in a dig at Trump, that “I will not bow down” to Russian President Vladimir Pu­tin. “If anybody in this room thinks Putin will stop at Ukraine, I assure you he will not,” Biden said.