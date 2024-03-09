Talha wins doubles title in National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Seasoned player Talha Waheed, representing Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO Pakistan), alongside his partner Israr Gul, emerged victorious in the 45+ doubles category in the 4th Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 held in Wah Cantt. The dynamic duo of Talha and Israr Gul outplayed competing team of M Amin and Rashid Ali with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 win, clinching the coveted title. Reflecting on his success, Talha Waheed expressed gratitude and attributed his win to rigorous training and dedication. “It’s the result of relentless hard work and focused training aimed at achieving excellence and garnering more accolades in the national tennis arena,” he asserted.