Talha wins doubles title in National Ranking Tennis

LAHORE - Seasoned player Talha Wa­heed, representing Gas & Oil Pakistan Ltd (GO Pakistan), alongside his partner Israr Gul, emerged victorious in the 45+ doubles category in the 4th Chairman POF Board National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 held in Wah Cantt. The dynamic duo of Talha and Israr Gul outplayed competing team of M Amin and Rashid Ali with a decisive 6-2, 6-2 win, clinch­ing the coveted title. Reflecting on his success, Talha Waheed expressed gratitude and attrib­uted his win to rigorous training and dedication. “It’s the result of relentless hard work and fo­cused training aimed at achiev­ing excellence and garnering more accolades in the national tennis arena,” he asserted.