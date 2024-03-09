Three-day IM Olympiad kicked off

PESHAWAR - The three-day IM Olympiad 2024 commenced at the IM Sciences on Friday, jointly organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the IM Sciences. The event features a dynamic display of sports, including futsal, badminton, e-games, and table tennis. Additionally, the Olympiad offers training sessions, skill development opportunities, and stalls for a variety of foods and snacks. Notably, a music and qawali night added cultural flair to the festivities.
On the inaugural day, over 700 male and female students actively participated in sports competitions such as futsal, badminton, e-games, and table tennis. Futsal, a football-based game played on a smaller, indoor court, witnessed players showcasing extraordinary skills and competitive spirit. Following the sporting events, a vibrant music and qawali night entertained students and visitors alike, featuring attan dance performances and soulful singing.
The attan dance, a traditional form, added a cultural touch to the evening, with young students performing to drumbeats and singing captivating songs. As the Olympiad progresses, the final matches for various games are scheduled to take place on the last day of the festival, promising an exciting conclusion to the event