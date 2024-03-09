Three-day IM Olympiad kicked off

PESHAWAR - The three-day IM Olympiad 2024 commenced at the IM Sciences on Friday, jointly organized by the Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) and the IM Sciences. The event features a dynamic display of sports, including futsal, badminton, e-games, and ta­ble tennis. Additionally, the Olympiad offers training ses­sions, skill development opportunities, and stalls for a variety of foods and snacks. Notably, a music and qawali night added cultural flair to the festivities.

On the inaugural day, over 700 male and female stu­dents actively participated in sports competitions such as futsal, badminton, e-games, and table tennis. Futsal, a football-based game played on a smaller, indoor court, witnessed players showcasing extraordinary skills and competitive spirit. Following the sporting events, a vi­brant music and qawali night entertained students and visitors alike, featuring attan dance performances and soulful singing.

The attan dance, a traditional form, added a cultur­al touch to the evening, with young students performing to drumbeats and singing captivating songs. As the Ol­ympiad progresses, the final matches for various games are scheduled to take place on the last day of the festival, promising an exciting conclusion to the event