Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office

APP
March 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD   -   A two-member delegation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan visit­ed the Deputy Inspector Gen­eral (DIG) Police Hyderabad office. SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmad Sheikh welcomed the delegation on this occa­sion. The UNICEF Pakistan delegation included Chief Security Advisor John Robert Walker and Security Analyst Colonel Shahid Mehboob Siddiqui. During the meet­ing, SSP Hyderabad briefed them in detail about the cur­rent security situation in the Hyderabad range, proactive and effective security mea­sures to mitigate threats. On this occasion, In-charge Op­erations and Public Relations Officer to DIG Hyderabad Police Inspector MUnawar David was also present. The delegation appreciated Sindh Police, Hyderabad range for their cooperation provided during ongoing UNICEF Pro­grams for vital humanitarian and development assistance to the People of Sindh and for the safety & security of UNI­CEF Staff and assets in Hyder­abad range.

Bayer Pakistan launches collaboration with Greenstar Social Marketing

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024