Two member UNICEF delegation visits DIG office

HYDERABAD - A two-member delegation of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan visit­ed the Deputy Inspector Gen­eral (DIG) Police Hyderabad office. SSP Hyderabad Amjad Ahmad Sheikh welcomed the delegation on this occa­sion. The UNICEF Pakistan delegation included Chief Security Advisor John Robert Walker and Security Analyst Colonel Shahid Mehboob Siddiqui. During the meet­ing, SSP Hyderabad briefed them in detail about the cur­rent security situation in the Hyderabad range, proactive and effective security mea­sures to mitigate threats. On this occasion, In-charge Op­erations and Public Relations Officer to DIG Hyderabad Police Inspector MUnawar David was also present. The delegation appreciated Sindh Police, Hyderabad range for their cooperation provided during ongoing UNICEF Pro­grams for vital humanitarian and development assistance to the People of Sindh and for the safety & security of UNI­CEF Staff and assets in Hyder­abad range.