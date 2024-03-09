Two model bazaars converted into Ramazan bazaars

FAISALABAD - On the instructions of the Punjab govern­ment, the district administration declared two model bazaars, Jhang Road and Bahari Colony, as Ramazan bazaars here on Friday.

The bazaars will remain open from March 9th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. where all types of basic essential items will be available at eco­nomical rates. Meanwhile, Deputy Commis­sioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has assigned responsibilities to various departments including Municipal Corporation, Market Committee, Incharges Model Bazars, Indus­tries, Livestock, Punjab Police, Traffic Po­lice, Waste Manage Company, Rescue-1122 and Civil Defence.

EQUAL DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES BEING PROVIDED TO WOMEN : COMMISSIONER

Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) organized a seminar fol­lowed by a walk to celebrate ‘International Women’s Day’ at the varsity here on Friday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed was the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zill-i-Huma Nazli, faculty, and a large number of students participated. The commissioner said that the objective of celebrating ‘International Women’s Day’ is making a commitment for protection of women rights. She said that equal development opportunities were being provided to women, adding that as half of the country’s population, women’s role in nation­al development is very constructive.

She also appreciated working women that were playing their role in contribution to family support. The commissioner said that women were performing in every sphere of life with full of confidence and independence which is vital for rapid socio-economic devel­opment of the country.

She said that the role of women in the de­velopment of any society is as important as that of men, but to achieve more results, there is a need to change social behavior. The com­missioner said that Islam teaches us about the provision of all due rights of women.

An educated woman means the whole fam­ily is educated, she said, and urged students to focus on education. “The divisional admin­istration is taking revolutionary measures for welfare and providing opportunities to wom­en to play their role in the country’s develop­ment. The establishment of daycare centers is an important step in this regard,” she added.

She said that a pleasant working environment is being ensured at government departments and other institutes. Girl student delivered speeches on the ‘Role of Women in Develop­ment of Society. ‘ The ceremony was also ad­dressed by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zil-i-Huma Nazli and others. Meanwhile, the commissioner also attended a ceremony held to mark the day at a textile unit (Interloop) and met with wom­en workers. She also distributed gifts and as­sured them of protection of their rights.