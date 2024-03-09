Saturday, March 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Two women shot dead on International Women’s Day in Naudero

Agencies
March 09, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

NAUDERO  -  In a sorrowful incident on International Women’s Day, two women were fatally shot in the village of Mero Wah Khokhar in Naudero due to a longstand­ing enmity, reported on Friday.

The victims identified as 28-year-old Kiran Khokhar and 23-year-old Naseem Khokhar. The firing, believed to be a result of a longstanding feud within the Khokhar community. The dead bodies of both women have been transferred to Naudero Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The po­lice have initiated an investigation into the matter, attributing the tragic event to the ongoing animos­ity among members of the Khokhar clan.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1709874454.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024