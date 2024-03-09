Two women shot dead on International Women’s Day in Naudero

NAUDERO - In a sorrowful incident on International Women’s Day, two women were fatally shot in the village of Mero Wah Khokhar in Naudero due to a longstand­ing enmity, reported on Friday.

The victims identified as 28-year-old Kiran Khokhar and 23-year-old Naseem Khokhar. The firing, believed to be a result of a longstanding feud within the Khokhar community. The dead bodies of both women have been transferred to Naudero Hospital for post-mortem examinations. The po­lice have initiated an investigation into the matter, attributing the tragic event to the ongoing animos­ity among members of the Khokhar clan.