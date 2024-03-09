Undergraduate Medical Research Conference ends

PESHAWAR - The 17th National Undergraduate Medical Research Conference (UMR) concluded successfully at Pesha­war Medical, uniting young researchers, educators, and professionals. The event highlighted ground­breaking research and demonstrated a commitment to leveraging scientific inquiry for societal improve­ment. Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, graced the occasion as the chief guest for the closing ceremony.

In attendance were Dr Iftikhar Hussain, CEO, Prof Dr Hafizur Rahman, Dean, PMC, Prof Dr Saeed An­war, Executive Director, Prof Dr Aman Khan, Princi­pal, PMC, and Prof Dr Shamim Akhtar, Principal, PDC. Students and faculty from leading academic institu­tions nationwide gathered to witness the enlighten­ing exchange of knowledge and ideas.

Throughout the conference, young researchers pas­sionately presented their studies, actively participat­ed in research skill-learning sessions, and engaged in innovative activities. Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, in his ad­dress, emphasized the paramount importance of sci­entific exploration for the betterment of humanity.

The chief guest and other dignitaries distrib­uted awards among distinction holders in vari­ous research and academic activities, including the challenging Quiz Competition, Research Poster Com­petition, Research Verbal Competition, and Videogra­phy Competition.

The UMR provided a unique platform for partici­pants to showcase their efforts, exchange insights, and stay abreast of the latest trends in medical re­search. The event facilitated a collaborative envi­ronment, fostering a spirit of inquiry and discovery among the future leaders of the medical field.

The 17th UMR has left an indelible mark, serving as a testament to the passion, dedication, and bril­liance of the next generation of medical researchers. The commitment to utilizing scientific inquiry for so­cietal betterment was evident throughout the confer­ence, reinforcing the importance of ongoing efforts in the realm of medical research.