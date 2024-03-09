Undergraduate Medical Research Conference ends

PESHAWAR - The 17th National Undergraduate Medical Research Conference (UMR) concluded successfully at Peshawar Medical, uniting young researchers, educators, and professionals. The event highlighted groundbreaking research and demonstrated a commitment to leveraging scientific inquiry for societal improvement. Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, Vice-Chancellor of Riphah International University, graced the occasion as the chief guest for the closing ceremony.
In attendance were Dr Iftikhar Hussain, CEO, Prof Dr Hafizur Rahman, Dean, PMC, Prof Dr Saeed Anwar, Executive Director, Prof Dr Aman Khan, Principal, PMC, and Prof Dr Shamim Akhtar, Principal, PDC. Students and faculty from leading academic institutions nationwide gathered to witness the enlightening exchange of knowledge and ideas.
Throughout the conference, young researchers passionately presented their studies, actively participated in research skill-learning sessions, and engaged in innovative activities. Prof Dr Anis Ahmad, in his address, emphasized the paramount importance of scientific exploration for the betterment of humanity.
The chief guest and other dignitaries distributed awards among distinction holders in various research and academic activities, including the challenging Quiz Competition, Research Poster Competition, Research Verbal Competition, and Videography Competition.
The UMR provided a unique platform for participants to showcase their efforts, exchange insights, and stay abreast of the latest trends in medical research. The event facilitated a collaborative environment, fostering a spirit of inquiry and discovery among the future leaders of the medical field.
The 17th UMR has left an indelible mark, serving as a testament to the passion, dedication, and brilliance of the next generation of medical researchers. The commitment to utilizing scientific inquiry for societal betterment was evident throughout the conference, reinforcing the importance of ongoing efforts in the realm of medical research.