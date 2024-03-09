Saturday, March 09, 2024
Undertrial jail inmate flees from police custody in Judicial Complex

The fleeing inmate was being tried for his alleged involvement in murder case

Israr Ahmad
March 09, 2024
Regional, Rawalpindi, Newspaper

RAWALPINDI   -  A undertrial jail inmate alleg­edly fled from police custody by breaking his handcuffs in Judicial Complex, informed sources on Friday. The fleeing inmate, who was being tried for his alleged involvement in murder case, has been identified as Nabeel Khur­shid, they said. A case was also registered against the cops (jail guard) with Police Station Civil Lines under sections 223/224 of PPC and 155C of Police Order 2002 on complaint of Inspector/ Incharge Temporary Lockup Ma­lik Khalil Ahmed, sources said. 

According to sources, a team of jail police (jail guard) officials including SI Waheed Ahmed, Head Constable Nasir Shah, and Constables Irfan and Fa­rooq produced four under trial prisoners namely Yasir, Faizan, Mubashir and Nabeel Khurshid for hearing before court of Civil Judge Rawalpindi Malik Mudas­sir Iqbal Shah and later brought back three under trial prisoners to temporary lockup. 

However, the police team was escorting Nabeel Khurshid to an­other court for hearing a case of possessing illegal weapons when he broke the handcuffs and fled from premises of Judicial Com­plex. The sources said that the police raised suspicion of involve­ment on the jail guard deployed on security duty of the accused. 

SI Malik Khalil Ahmed, Incharge Temporary Lockup, got registered a case against four cops of Adiala Jail guard with PS Civil Lines seek­ing legal action against them. SI Mirza Asif, a spokesman to CPO, said that police have began searching for the fleeing murder accused after filing a case against the four cops of Adiala Jail guard.

Israr Ahmad

