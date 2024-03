MULTAN - Wa­ter and Sanitation Agency (WASA) teams have discon­nected 163 connections of commercial and domestic defaulters and recovered over Rs 3.7 million in a day. The disconnection teams of recovery section led by Director Engineering and Recovery Abdul Salam re­mained active against de­faulters. On this occasion, the defaulters were given deadline to ensure pay­ment of pending dues oth­erwise strict legal action will be taken against them.