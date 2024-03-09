Widespread rains spell from March 10: PMD

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Meteorologi­cal Department (PMD) Friday forecast rain with wind and thunderstorm in various parts of Pun­jab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan from March 10 till March 14 with occasional gaps.

A westerly wave was likely to enter Balo­chistan on March 9 and likely to extend to upper parts on March 11 fol­lowed by another west­erly wave on March 12. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind and thun­derstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected in Balochistan including Turbat, Kech, Gwadar, Jiwani, Pasni, Ormara, Panjgur, Kharan, Ka­lat, Khuzdar, Lasbela and Awaran on March 9 (evening/night) and March 10. While, rain-wind and thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Chagi, Noushki, Washuk, Mas­tung, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Zhob, Sherani, Barkhan, Musakhel, Kohlu, Jhal Magsi, Loralai, Ziarat, Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah and Qila Saifullah from March 10-13 with occasional gaps. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, rain-wind/thunder­storm with snowfall over the hills is expected in Waziristan, Kohat, Lakki Marwat, Bannu,Dera Is­mail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Abbottabad, Man­sehra, Haripur, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Bajaur, Karak, Khyber, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan and Kur­ram from March 10 (eve­ning/night), March 11 and March 12 (evening/night) to March 14. Iso­lated heavy fall and hail­storm is also expected on March 13 and 14. In Punjab/Islamabad, rain-wind/thunderstorm with few heavy falls is expected in Murree, Gal­liyat, Islamabad/Rawal­pindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahaud­din, Gujrat, Gujranwa­la, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khush­ab, Sargodha, Mianwali and Bhakkar from March 11, March 12 (evening/night) to March 14.