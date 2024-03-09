‘Women are real architects of society’

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner Mu­hammad Zulqarnain has said that women are the real architects of society and a nation and society grow in their lap. No so­ciety can progress when men and women are not given equal opportunities. He expressed these views at a special ceremony as the chief guest on Interna­tional Women’s Day held at the Asghar Soudai Audito­rium of Government Allama Iqbal College for Women, Sialkot. A large number of women including Deputy Director of Colleges She­hzad Manoor, Principal Zeba Zahoor and repre­sentative of University of Sialkot (USKT), Arshad Butt participated, in it, who have done significant work in various fields of life. College students delivered speech­es and appreciated the ser­vices of women. Through tableaus, the students shed light on gender discrimina­tion and the treatment of women in society. The Dep­uty Commissioner said that the women have to actively participate in every sphere of life with higher educa­tion. He said that success is not possible on the basis of education alone. Girls have to face challenges with a smile, he added.