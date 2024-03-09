Women Caught in the Crossfire

On March 8th, we commemorate International Women’s Day, a global acknowledgment of women’s social, economic, cultural, and political achievements. However, it is essential to recognize the atrocities endured by numerous women in conflict zones such as Gaza, Ukraine, Kashmir, and elsewhere on battlefields. These women are not mere spectators; they are mothers, daughters, educators, doctors, and leaders who form the societal backbone. Despite the devastation of war and battle, where their rights are frequently violated and their voices silenced, they demonstrate extraordinary resilience. Their resilience in the face of adversity is a powerful demonstration of the human spirit’s strength.
The conflict has far-reaching consequences for women. Gender-based violence is frequently used in wartime to foster fear and control over societies. Many women in war zones face catastrophic circumstances like sexual assault, forced marriages, and trafficking.
In the face of never ending sorrows of war, displacement from their houses to refugee camps and most of the time to open skies further adds to these women’s hardships. Most of the women are responsible for caring for their families in densely congested refugee camps where necessities like food and water are in short supply. For example, UN Women estimates that the outbreak of violence and destruction in Ukraine has displaced about 493,000 women and girls. According to UN Women, conflict zones account for 60% of all preventable maternal deaths. According to Human Rights Watch, amid humanitarian crises, one out of every five refugee or displaced women is expected to face sexual violence, and the true ratio is likely far higher. Education, another pertinent right of every human being either man or woman, is greatly impacted by war. According to UNESCO, girls living in conflict-affected nations are 2.5 times more likely to be absent from school than girls living in war zones. Menstrual discomfort might be much worse in conflict zones due to a lack of painkillers and proper sanitary facilities. For instance, the Australian Human Rights Institute UNSW reports that in Gaza, women have reported a scarcity of water, pads, toilet paper, soap, and sanitary goods, which has led to severe health hazards. In the absence of International Humanitarian Aid, the use of temporary sanitary solutions such as rags or leaves harbor bacteria, increasing the risk of diseases such as urinary tract infections (UTIs) and reproductive tract infections (RTIs). A report published in the Pulitzer Center stated that women in Kashmir have been forced to wear cloth instead of sanitary pads, risking infection and death from toxic shock syndrome. The stress of living in a combat zone, along with physical discomfort and a lack of control over menstrual hygiene, can have a negative influence on their mental health. In Ukraine, women are forced to pick between sanitary products and food, which adds to their psychological distress.
There is a never-ending list of challenges faced by these resilient women in conflict zones. They are nothing but heroes and survivors. Over-pumping and poisoning from seawater intrusion, sewage, and agricultural run-off have worsened Gaza’s water situation. This condition endangers pregnant mothers and newborns. Malnutrition and stress, combined with unsanitary living conditions, have impaired the immune systems of these women in conflict zones, rendering them more vulnerable to a variety of infections. Women in Kashmir have experienced reproductive health difficulties as a result of the trauma caused by the violence at the hands of Indian forces. In Ukrainian soil, the rate of preterm deliveries has quadrupled or threefold increased in the past couple of months due to distress and health problems linked to the battle. Moreover, treatment by non-professional medical workers and the absence of the right medical equipment have made childbirth even more difficult.
The UN’s theme for International Women’s Day 2024, “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” connects deeply with the challenges of women in crisis zones. By directing resources toward their safety, health, and empowerment, we may pave the way for a future in which they not only survive and thrive but also they will be exercising a vital part in creating a more equitable and peaceful world. What can be done in Gaza for these strong women is donation and investment in clean water and sanitation facilities to minimize the health hazards.Prioritizing mental health diagnoses in Kashmir can help women cope with the trauma and stress caused by the ongoing conflict.Supporting female businesses in Ukraine can help to overcome gender gaps while also providing economic stability during times of war.
Concluding with a hope of a brighter future for these women caught in the crossfire from Gaza to Ukraine and in Kashmir, as ensuring women’s protection and rights in conflict zones is more than just an issue of justice; it is a step towards creating a more peaceful and prosperous global community. Research reveals that communities with empowered women are more stable and resilient. By teaming up and taking decisive steps, we can truly represent the essence of International Women’s Day. This is accomplished not just through verbal acknowledgment, but also by real actions that prepare the way for a future in which every woman, regardless of where they are in the world, can live a life free of fear and violence.
Zaman Bajwa
The Writer is Executive Director of Islamabad Think Tank YFK and a freelance contributor. He tweets
@zamanbajwaa