Women empowerment can change economic fate: LCCI chief

LAHORE - President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar has said that women empower­ment, equal distribution of re­sources and increasing num­ber in workforce can change economic fate of the country. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always remained a step ahead for the promotion of women entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a spe­cial event in connection with Women International Day at LCCI. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Convener Stand­ing Committee for Women Empowerment and Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas, Amina Wahaj, Captain (R) Saira Fazal, Additional IG (R) Punjab Shahzadi Gulfam, Uzma Rehman also spoke on the occasion. On the occasion, an exhibition was also held where women entrepreneurs showcased their state-of-the-art products. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the celebrations are one of the LCCI efforts to achieve that position for Pakistani women for which they are entitled to. Lahore Chamber is success­fully highlighting the prob­lems being faced by women entrepreneurs which need to be solved on a priority basis.

He said that Lahore Cham­ber of Commerce and Industry is acknowledging and honor­ing the services of women en­trepreneurs who are showing outstanding performance in their respective fields. Kashif Anwar said that LCCI’s aim is to present the eminent women who are known and recog­nized as high achievers so that our new generation can follow their footsteps. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to promote such activities to encourage women entrepre­neurs. He said that the econo­my cannot grow until women don’t utilize their potential for economic development of the country. This is possible only if they are empowered. The LCCI president said that Pakistan has a specific culture in which women face many challenges. Working women have to look after their home, children and business at the same time, which is not easy at all.

He said that being the pre­mier chamber of the country, LCCI is active for empow­ering women in every field and building their capacity. Lahore Chamber has about 2000 women members and the number is increasing significantly every year. It is also commendable that our women executive commit­tee members are particularly active for their guidance and support. Kashif Anwar men­tioned that Lahore Cham­ber has established Women Empowerment Lounge and a Display Center for women entrepreneurs especially be­longing to cottage industry and SME sector. LCCI regu­larly organizes seminars and awareness sessions on im­portant topics to train our women members and keep them up-to-date on various economic issues.

“This is the era of doing busi­ness online, so we also pro­vide necessary awareness and training to our female mem­bers about successful E-Com­merce Platforms like Amazon and Alibaba. It is our endeavor that women get the best use of latest digital technologies”, he added. He informed the par­ticipants that recently, Lahore Chamber has organized Wom­en Entrepreneurs Recognition Ceremony for the first time in Pakistan at President’s House Islamabad. Kashif Anwar paid rich tributes to LCCI Execu­tive Committee Member Fa­reeha Younas who played an important role for this event. “Before today, many events for women entrepreneurs were held but the role played by her has taken these celebrations to the next level”, he said.