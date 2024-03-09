Women empowerment can change economic fate: LCCI chief

LAHORE - President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kashif Anwar has said that women empowerment, equal distribution of resources and increasing number in workforce can change economic fate of the country. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has always remained a step ahead for the promotion of women entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry organized a special event in connection with Women International Day at LCCI. LCCI Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Convener Standing Committee for Women Empowerment and Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas, Amina Wahaj, Captain (R) Saira Fazal, Additional IG (R) Punjab Shahzadi Gulfam, Uzma Rehman also spoke on the occasion. On the occasion, an exhibition was also held where women entrepreneurs showcased their state-of-the-art products. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the celebrations are one of the LCCI efforts to achieve that position for Pakistani women for which they are entitled to. Lahore Chamber is successfully highlighting the problems being faced by women entrepreneurs which need to be solved on a priority basis.
He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is acknowledging and honoring the services of women entrepreneurs who are showing outstanding performance in their respective fields. Kashif Anwar said that LCCI’s aim is to present the eminent women who are known and recognized as high achievers so that our new generation can follow their footsteps. He said that Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry would continue to promote such activities to encourage women entrepreneurs. He said that the economy cannot grow until women don’t utilize their potential for economic development of the country. This is possible only if they are empowered. The LCCI president said that Pakistan has a specific culture in which women face many challenges. Working women have to look after their home, children and business at the same time, which is not easy at all.
He said that being the premier chamber of the country, LCCI is active for empowering women in every field and building their capacity. Lahore Chamber has about 2000 women members and the number is increasing significantly every year. It is also commendable that our women executive committee members are particularly active for their guidance and support. Kashif Anwar mentioned that Lahore Chamber has established Women Empowerment Lounge and a Display Center for women entrepreneurs especially belonging to cottage industry and SME sector. LCCI regularly organizes seminars and awareness sessions on important topics to train our women members and keep them up-to-date on various economic issues.
“This is the era of doing business online, so we also provide necessary awareness and training to our female members about successful E-Commerce Platforms like Amazon and Alibaba. It is our endeavor that women get the best use of latest digital technologies”, he added. He informed the participants that recently, Lahore Chamber has organized Women Entrepreneurs Recognition Ceremony for the first time in Pakistan at President’s House Islamabad. Kashif Anwar paid rich tributes to LCCI Executive Committee Member Fareeha Younas who played an important role for this event. “Before today, many events for women entrepreneurs were held but the role played by her has taken these celebrations to the next level”, he said.