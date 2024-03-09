Women’s role in process of nation-building unparalleled: Bilawal

KARACHI - Chairman, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has extended his heartfelt tribute to the indomi­table spirit, resilience, and un­wavering commitment of Paki­stani women in shaping the destiny of the nation.

“Their role in the process of nation-building is unpar­alleled, and today, as we cel­ebrate International Women’s Day, it is essential to acknowl­edge and appreciate the invalu­able contributions of our wom­en”, he said. PPP Chairman, in his message on Women’s Day, said that throughout the his­tory of his party, it has been committed to championing the cause of women’s rights, wel­fare, and independence.

Under the visionary leader­ship of Quaid-e-Awam Sha­heed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the nation witnessed the initiation of groundbreaking policies aimed at empowering women and ensuring their active par­ticipation in all spheres of life. He said that Shaheed Bhutto’s commitment to social justice laid the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable society.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari high­lighted that under the leader­ship of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan reached historic milestones in women’s rights, adding that as the first woman to lead a Mus­lim-majority country, she shat­tered the barriers and drove progress in gender equality, education, and healthcare.

“Bibi Shaheed’s tenures wit­nessed the establishment of the First Women Bank, Women Police Stations, and concrete initiatives such as the Lady Health Workers Program and Land Allotment to Women Peasants Program, leaving an enduring legacy for Pakistani women,” he pointed out.

He highlighted that when in office, former President Asif Ali Zardari continued the legacy of prioritizing women’s empower­ment, championing policies to advance their rights and well-being. Asif Zardari’s notable contributions include the revo­lutionary Benazir Income Sup­port Program (BISP), globally acclaimed by the World Bank, serving as a significant gift to the women of Pakistan. Additionally, his commitment is reflected in the introduction of pro-women legislation and initiatives, foster­ing a conducive environment for women to flourish economically and socially. “As the Chairman of the party, I unequivocally reaf­firm our steadfast commitment to women’s empowerment, their rights, and holistic devel­opment. On this International Women’s Day, let us not only celebrate the strides they have taken but also acknowledge the challenges that persist,” he said and urged: “Together, let us persist in our journey towards a more inclusive and egalitarian society, where every Pakistani woman is empowered to un­leash her full potential.” “Wish­ing a joyous International Wom­en’s Day to all”, he added.