Today, world democracies are facing challenges from ris­ing forces of intolerance. Most democracies are in despair and need to fix their weaknesses. On the other hand, multiple events in the backdrop of internation­al drama are still happening. The US supremacy as a superpower is declining. In the East, China has emerged as an economic super­power, whereas Russia has been modernising and consolidating its military strength. It is the bat­tle between emerging powers and the existing world order.

The emerging Asian economies will divert the flow of the global economy from West to East, mak­ing the 21st century an Asian cen­tury. In other words, it can be said that superpowers so far will be re­placed by new powers.

At this point, Pakistan needs to see where it has to stand. Our deep relations with China are not welcomed by the US, as US-China rivalry has already transformed the geopolitical Asian strategic landscape. We have to prepare the nation to bear the hardships which may be imposed by the US by adopting a policy contrary to their wishes. Countries like Pak­istan need national cohesion and a very strong, prudent, and sen­sible leadership. The power im­balance in South Asia caused by the rapidly developing Indo-US partnership leaves Pakistan with no choice but to build up its own strategic, political, and econom­ic cooperation with China and de­velop ties with Russia.

Pakistan faces economic chal­lenges and relies on external sup­port, struggling with potential in­stability fuelled by extremism and socioeconomic discontent due to governance issues. To overcome external pressures, Pakistan must achieve political stability and eco­nomic strength. Pakistan can ben­efit from the changing world or­der, once it puts its own house in order. At the same time, Paki­stan needs to abandon the mind­set that being one nation’s ally implies being another nation’s en­emy. It needs to embrace a more cooperative approach in order to rise above its issues.

SHAFI AHMED KHOWAJA,

Hyderabad.