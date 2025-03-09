Sunday, March 09, 2025
2004th Urs of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast to commemorate from 13th Ramazan

NEWS WIRE
March 09, 2025
SUKKUR  -  The 2004th Urs celebrations of renowned Sufi saint, Hazrat Sachal Sarmast (RA), will commence on the 13th of Ramazan-ul-Mubarak at Daraza Sharif, Khairpur district. The festivities will begin with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Mazar of Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, followed by an Adabi conference on the same day. The Sachal Yadgar Committee will honour outstanding literary talents by presenting shields to the best poet, singer, and writer. A large influx of devotees from across the country and abroad is expected to converge at the shrine, paying homage to the revered saint. The Department of Culture and district administration Khairpur will set up various stalls and organise literary sessions, adding to the festive atmosphere. Hazrat Sachal Sarmast, a prominent figure in Sindhi literature and Sufism, is revered throughout Pakistan.

