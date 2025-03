36 injured in Australian army truck accident on storm deployment

SYDNEY - Two army trucks on a storm aid deployment in eastern Australia collided on Saturday, injuring 36 people some of whom were rushed to multiple hospitals, emergency services and police said. Australian Defence Force personnel were injured when the trucks crashed southwest of the flood-prone city of Lismore, New South Wales police said in a statement. Police sent specialist rescue units to the scene while the state’s ambulance service dispatched teams of paramedics including two helicopters, officials said. “A total of 36 patients was the last count I had,” said a spokesman for New South Wales Ambulance, adding that some were taken to four hospitals. The spokesman was not authorised to give further details of the defence personnel’s condition. But some of the troops’ injuries were serious, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a joint statement with the defence minister.