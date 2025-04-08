Sunday, March 09, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Balochistan’s Zhob, surrounding areas

Our Staff Reporter
March 09, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

QUETTA  -  A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Zhob district of Balochistan and its surrounding areas on early Saturday morning, causing widespread panic among local residents.

According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers, with its epicenter located 135 kilometers southeast of Zhob, private news channels reported. As the tremors struck, people rushed out of their homes and offices in fear. However, there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and follow safety protocols in case of aftershocks.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-03-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1741416978.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025